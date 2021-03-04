Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtautahi Christchurch Embraces PRIDE Week 2021

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

A huge central city art installation will kick off PRIDE Week in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Photo credit: ChristchurchNZ

ChristchurchNZ are pleased to be supporting PRIDE Week 2021, and the activations and events happening across the city from 5-14 March showcasing and embracing our diverse community.

A range of city activations and events are happening throughout the week, kicking off on Friday 5 March with the unveiling of Colourful Cashel.

The #colourfulcashel installation spans the entire length of City Mall and celebrates the city’s LGBTQIA+ community. The work was designed by Akira Le Fevre, a member of the local PRIDE Committee, and includes a Port Hills sillouete.

The work was funded by The Christchurch Foundation, Christchurch City Council, and various co-funders from across the city.

It includes retail window displays and selfie spots, enabling the business community and individuals to showcase their support for the community.

Andrew Turner, Christchurch Deputy Mayor, said he was pleased to see Ōtautahi Christchurch celebrating diversity, inclusion and its LGBTQIA+ community in such a colourful, high profile and open way.

“The Rainbow community is one of the many diverse groups that make up our city and PRIDE Is a great opportunity celebrate that, to raise awareness, and to ensure that LGBTQIA+ people in our city feel safe, are visible, and can confidently be themselves,” Turner said.

Joanna Norris, ChristchurchNZ Chief Executive, said Ōtautahi Christchurch is a city that embraces inclusivity and creativity.

“PRIDE Week is an intentional celebration of our diverse community, and will bring colour and life to our central city,” Norris said.

“ChristchurchNZ is proud to help promote PRIDE and its activities, and we encourage our residents to get involved and celebrate.”

Jill Stevens, Christchurch PRIDE committee chairperson, said Christchurch faced a lot of challenges over the last 10 years, and PRIDE was yet another symbol of the community pulling together.

“This year’s PRIDE Week shows how partnerships across the city can make us stronger and more unified,” Stevens said.

“One of our goals as a committee is to have people look at Christchurch as a friendly, diverse and warm city, and activities this week will no doubt acheive this.”

Stevens said some events have been impacted or postponed due to Covid alert levels, but the majority are still going ahead, adhering to all current public health guidelines.

As part of PRIDE celebrations this year, The Christchurch Foundation is launching a PRIDE Endowment Fund, to provide support and a positive profile of the LGBTQIA+ community.

It is the Foundation’s aim to grow this fund and create a distribution committee, including members of the PRIDE community, to collectively make granting decisions.

Christchurch PRIDE is the best starting point to learn more about events and activities as part of PRIDE Week 2021.

