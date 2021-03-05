M7.3 Earthquake East Of The North Island - Tsunami Threat Cancelled

Published: Fri Mar 5 2021 3:45 AM

Updated: Fri Mar 5 2021 6:47 AM

The National Advisory of tsunami activity is no longer in effect following a M7.3 earthquake east of the North Island.

NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) issue official tsunami warnings for New Zealand.

NEMA [National Emergency Management Agency] and GNS Science have assessed that there is no longer a threat of tsunami activity following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake east of the North Island. People who have evacuated may now return to their homes.

The first detection of waves on East Cape occurred at about 3am, and at Great Barrier Island at about 3:40am.

Details: M7.3 Earthquake - East of the North Island

The earthquake was felt throughout New Zealand and GeoNet received over 52,000 felt reports.

© Scoop Media

