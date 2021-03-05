Auckland Pride Hopeful Major Events Can Return Next Weekend

Following the Government’s announcement that Auckland will move to Alert Level Two, Auckland Pride and Proud Centres are hopeful that when Alert Levels are reassessed at the end of the week, and can hold the IMAN Ball on Friday the 12th, and the SPLASH Pool Party on Sunday the 14th at Alert Level One, as the final major events in the Auckland Pride calendar.

“We’re so excited at the prospect of hosting our two final major events next weekend, to showcase the incredible talents of our communities and bring us together to celebrate who we are,” says Director of Pride Max Tweedie. “We have been disrupted more than most, with events postponed into mid-April, but we are committed to ensuring all our events can eventually take place safely.”

Auckland Pride will continue to support its artists, event organisers, and community as the Festival’s events take place beyond February now that we’re set to return to Alert Level One. These events give Auckland’s rainbow communities much to look forward to when the country shifts down alert levels again, and encourage our communities to get out and support them once it’s safe. While there are no Pride events scheduled between now and Friday that haven’t already been cancelled, the following events are scheduled to take place next weekend. Auckland Pride will update the status of these on Friday as most can only take place at Alert Level One:

Pride events scheduled for next weekend at Alert Level One:

IMAN Ball at the ASB Tennis Arena

SPLASH Pool Party at Pt Erin Pools

Pride Caribbean Carnival at Freeman’s Bay CC - 12 March (can go ahead at L2)

Inclusive Schools Together at Grey Lynn Library - 13 March

Auckland Pride also have new dates for three events that have previously been postponed, which leaves 11 outstanding events that have been postponed that are awaiting updates. Auckland Pride are working with the event organisers to provide those updates as soon as possible.

New postponement dates from February Alert Level Changes:

Agenda Zine Launch - now 22 March (was 18 Feb)

Queer Greens Kōrero - now 11 April (was 20 Feb)

Thank God for Pride - now 14 March (was 28 Feb)

The Auckland Pride website remains the best source of up to date information on the status of events. They will continue to place the safety of our communities at the heart of the decision making, and continue to provide regular, transparent updates.

Auckland Pride continue to urge all to follow the restrictions put in place under Alert Level Two, we’ll be able to gather again soon and celebrate Pride. We will get through this together, so look after yourselves, be kind, and let’s unite against COVID-19



The full COVID-19 plans can be found on the Auckland Pride website

and on individual event listings

The 2021 Auckland Pride Festival’s dates were 3-28 February,

but will continue into March & April.



The 2021 Auckland Pride Festival is made possible through the support of our Major Partners: Spark & Rocketwerkz, and our Government Partners: NZ Major Events, Auckland Unlimited, and Auckland Council.

