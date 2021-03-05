Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Pride Hopeful Major Events Can Return Next Weekend

Friday, 5 March 2021, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Auckland Pride

Following the Government’s announcement that Auckland will move to Alert Level Two, Auckland Pride and Proud Centres are hopeful that when Alert Levels are reassessed at the end of the week, and can hold the IMAN Ball on Friday the 12th, and the SPLASH Pool Party on Sunday the 14th at Alert Level One, as the final major events in the Auckland Pride calendar.

“We’re so excited at the prospect of hosting our two final major events next weekend, to showcase the incredible talents of our communities and bring us together to celebrate who we are,” says Director of Pride Max Tweedie. “We have been disrupted more than most, with events postponed into mid-April, but we are committed to ensuring all our events can eventually take place safely.”

Auckland Pride will continue to support its artists, event organisers, and community as the Festival’s events take place beyond February now that we’re set to return to Alert Level One. These events give Auckland’s rainbow communities much to look forward to when the country shifts down alert levels again, and encourage our communities to get out and support them once it’s safe. While there are no Pride events scheduled between now and Friday that haven’t already been cancelled, the following events are scheduled to take place next weekend. Auckland Pride will update the status of these on Friday as most can only take place at Alert Level One:

Pride events scheduled for next weekend at Alert Level One:
IMAN Ball at the ASB Tennis Arena
SPLASH Pool Party at Pt Erin Pools
Pride Caribbean Carnival at Freeman’s Bay CC - 12 March (can go ahead at L2)
Inclusive Schools Together at Grey Lynn Library - 13 March

Auckland Pride also have new dates for three events that have previously been postponed, which leaves 11 outstanding events that have been postponed that are awaiting updates. Auckland Pride are working with the event organisers to provide those updates as soon as possible.

New postponement dates from February Alert Level Changes:
Agenda Zine Launch - now 22 March (was 18 Feb)
Queer Greens Kōrero - now 11 April (was 20 Feb)
Thank God for Pride - now 14 March (was 28 Feb)
The Auckland Pride website remains the best source of up to date information on the status of events. They will continue to place the safety of our communities at the heart of the decision making, and continue to provide regular, transparent updates.

Auckland Pride continue to urge all to follow the restrictions put in place under Alert Level Two, we’ll be able to gather again soon and celebrate Pride. We will get through this together, so look after yourselves, be kind, and let’s unite against COVID-19
 

The full COVID-19 plans can be found on the Auckland Pride website
and on individual event listings

The 2021 Auckland Pride Festival’s dates were 3-28 February,
but will continue into March & April.
 

 
The 2021 Auckland Pride Festival is made possible through the support of our Major Partners: Spark & Rocketwerkz, and our Government Partners: NZ Major Events, Auckland Unlimited, and Auckland Council.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Pride on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 