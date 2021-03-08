Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resene Customers Donate More Than 275,000 Cans Of Food To The Salvation Army

Monday, 8 March 2021, 7:54 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

Resene customers have tipped the total number of cans of food delivered during the Hunger for Colour Appeal to a staggering 275,000 cans. Held every February for the last seven years, the Resene Hunger for Colour Appeal sees cans swapped instore for Resene testpots. The cans bolster The Salvation Army’s Foodbanks at just the right time.

“Our Foodbanks are often depleted at the start of the year, when many people rely on them to put food on the table after meeting the extra expenses a new school year brings,” Salvation Army Territorial Director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell says.

“We are blessed that Resene ColorShops, like The Salvation Army, are based all around the country and people are generous in donating to their local foodbanks through this appeal.”

The Resene Hunger for Colour Appeal started as a result of the Canterbury Earthquakes, when the company collected cans for those affected by the emergency. It was so well supported by customers that Resene began it as an important annual campaign. During that time, Resene has collected over 275,000 cans for The Salvation Army.

Last year 130,000 food parcels were distributed by The Salvation Army last year – more than double the number in 2019. This year, more than 40,000 cans of food were swapped for Resene testpots during the February appeal.

“The success of the campaign shows the enthusiasm New Zealanders have for helping others struggling to put food on their table, and for colour and DIY projects,” Resene Marketing Manager Karen Warman says.

“With winter just around the corner and our centres starting to run low on stock they really appreciate Hunger for Colour. It’s a relief for them to know that generous people in their communities always get behind this campaign. This support makes a huge difference in their planning for the extra people who rely on us for help over winter.”

This year Hastings saw the biggest community support for the campaign with 1972 cans donated. Over the past five years the Palmerston North Resene ColorShop has received more than 8,900 donated cans during the appeal.

“Pretty much everywhere we have a foodbank, there’s a Resene ColorShop so it’s an incredibly important annual fundraiser for us. We’re really grateful to Resene for the past seven years of support and their commitment to running the campaign again,” Jono says.

Resene Marketing Manager Karen Warman says they were thrilled by the response of their customers.

‘We’re really impressed by how many people have supported us this year especially given how difficult things have been for so many Kiwis. We’re very proud of being part of this campaign, working with our fellow New Zealanders to make a difference for struggling people and adding colour to customers’ lives.’

Issued on the Authority of Commissioner Mark Campbell (Territorial Commander), The Salvation Army, New Zealand Fiji, Tonga & Samoa Territory

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

