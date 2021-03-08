Crash On SH 1, Timaru-Temuka Highway - Canterbury
Monday, 8 March 2021, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH 1, the
Timaru-Temuka highway, near Temuka.
The crash between
two vehicles occurred just after 6pm.
Indications are
that several people have suffered moderate to serious
injuries.
The road is closed between Station Road and
King Street and diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
