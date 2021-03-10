Southland Changes To Open Fire Season

Southland is changing from a restricted to an open fire season at 8 am on Wednesday 10 March.

This means anyone planning to light an open-air fire won’t need a permit prior to lighting.

The region has held a restricted season since 4 February 2021.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Timo Bierlin says recent rain around Southland has reduced the fire risk.

But he says while the fire danger has decreased, it is still important to think about the conditions prior to lighting a fire.

"If the conditions are right, there’s still the potential for a fire to get out of control."

"If you are planning a fire, head to www.checkitsalright.nz for guidance," Mr Bierlin says.

Certain areas such as forestry blocks and other areas with higher risk will still require a permit, as they maintain a restricted season status all year round.

