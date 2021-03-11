Fatal Crash - SH29 - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 11 March 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
10 March 2021
Police can confirm one person has
died in the crash between two vehicles on SH29, Lower
Kaimai, this afternoon.
One person was airlifted to
Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.
Two other
people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in
serious condition.
The road is expected to reopen
within the next hour once emergency services have finished
at the
scene.
