Tram Road West Eyreton Fatal Crash - Canterbury
Thursday, 11 March 2021, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At approximately 11.10pm last night, 10 March, emergency
services were called to Tram Road, West Eyreton, Oxford,
Canterbury for a single vehicle crash.
Sadly the
driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit is
investigating.
