Sponsorship Boosts Te Mata Park Regeneration Project

Te Mata Exports is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Te Mata Park Trust.

Te Mata Peak

The three year deal will help fund the Revegetation Project which aims to replace eight hectares of old pine plantation and a recently purchased block with 60,000 native plants.

Te Mata Exports CEO, Peter Lange, says they are delighted to get behind an initiative that supports an iconic destination in the Hawke’s Bay.

“Te Mata peak and the surrounding park is part of our identity and we see it every day from our office – it’s our home,” says Lange.

“We’ve been impressed by the vision that Te Mata Trust has for the park, and so we’re very pleased to be able to make a contribution that will help enhance such a significant part of our region.”

“Supporting the replanting at the Park has so many positive outcomes.”

“It’s greatly improves the biodiversity of the Park, enriches the habitat for birdlife and will enhance the environment for visitors.”

Te Mata Park Trust Manager, Emma Buttle, said they are grateful for the generous contribution to an innovative local community project.

“It’s an exciting time for Te Mata Park as the Park Trust as we look to advance the significant Revegetation Project.

“It is great to partner with a well-respected, home-grown business, who want to see Te Mata Park flourish.”

The support that Te Mata Exports provides makes a massive difference to the project and ultimately helps shape the future of the Park.”

