Dent St/John St roading improvements 2021

The first of a series of inner city road improvement projects outlined in Whangārei District Council’s Complete Streets Masterplan is about to begin.

Over the next three months half of John St will become one way with cars able to enter from Dent St but unable to exit from John St onto Dent St.

The John St pedestrian crossing across Dent St will be improved, becoming a safer, wider, one-stage crossing to make it easier for pedestrians to get to the waterfront from the central city and vice versa.

“Currently pedestrians have to cross the road in two stages which involves them waiting out in the middle of the road,´ says Northland Transport Alliance Project Manager, Pete Watts.

“We want to avoid this, especially with the increased numbers of people expected once the Hundertwasser arts centre opens.

Making part of John Street one-way will also stop drivers from cutting through it at peak times, causing congestion on that section of Dent St.

“We are planning to start works shortly for this with completion in late June 2021 before the new Town Basin park and the Hundertwasser centre open in late 2021.”

Customers can expect intermittent minor disruptions along John and Dent St over the next three months while this work is carried out.

“Over the next month we will also start making improvements to traffic light phasing at the Riverside Drive/Dent St intersection and will widen footpath waiting spaces at the lights to make them safer for people with pushchairs or mobility scooters,” he said.

These improvements are part of the recently released Whangārei Complete Streets Masterplan which sets out a 30-year vision for the revitalisation of public spaces and streets within the central city.

Council is also currently seeking community feedback about further improvements to James and John Street as part of its Long Term Plan – see www.wdc.govt.nz/haveyoursay for more information.

