Launch Of Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance To Increase Food Security And Reduce Food Waste

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance

Food rescue organisations from across the country are coming together under a collective vision of ‘Food for All’. Launching tomorrow, the Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) will provide national support for local food rescue organisations to reduce food waste and increase food security. The alliance has 19 food rescue members who are best placed to rescue surplus food and redistribute it to people in need.

The value of establishing a formal alliance has long been identified and Covid-19 and MSD’s support has spurred it into action. Over the next two years we want the food rescue sector to be fully equipped to meet supply and demand, particularly for our Māori and Pasifika communities. Our other goals are around best practice, collaboration and advocacy”, says Dawn Hutchesson (General Manager, AFRA).

Food insecurity is a major global issue with one in nine people undernourished. In New Zealand, one in five children are food insecure and pressures have increased. In October 2019, a staggering half a million Kiwis we're living without reliable daily access to nutritious food.

“Food waste is another massive issue contributing to 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Through AFRA, food rescue will be in a better position to collect more food that would otherwise have been sent to landfill. There is no need to send nutritious, quality food to go to landfill”, says Dawn.

Member organisation Kairos Christchurch says AFRA is a “gamechanger” for the food rescue sector. “An alliance will mean better recognition of the impactful work we're doing on the ground for local communities and the environment. We’ve needed a national umbrella body for some time – that day has come”, says Stuart Ennor, General Manager Kairos.

AFRA’s launch also means that other stakeholders, such as food businesses and government, will be better informed about the food waste and security landscape. “We want to capture a better understanding of the sector through a data platform and to engage in wider policy discussions, such as New Zealand’s Food Strategy and Waste Strategy”, says Dawn.

“New Zealand is unique internationally with its high number of food rescue organisations and different models. The advantage of these different regional models is that local issues are being met through a community-specific lens. However national coordination is still needed and AFRA will provide that”, says Dawn.

The Ministry for Social Development (MSD) has provided funding to AFRA for an initial two-year period. “During Covid-19, the food rescue sector played a huge part in keeping food on the table for many New Zealanders,” says Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni. “We have provided funding for this win-win food rescue model so it can achieve greater impact in the community, particularly after the demands of Covid-19. With the assistance of AFRA, organisations will be better equipped to meet food demand within communities, particularly for Māori and Pasifika”.

AFRA already has 19 members and aims to grow over the next two years to at least 25 members. You can find out more through our website: www.afra.org.nz

