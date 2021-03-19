Police Respond To Serious Incident In Epsom

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:

Police are currently at the scene of a serious incident at an address on The Drive, Epsom.

At about 11.30am Police were called to reports of a stabbing incident, where multiple people were injured.

Upon Police arrival, two people were located with critical injuries.

First aid was immediately provided, however both have sadly died at the scene.

A third person found at the property has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police are making a number of initial enquiries to establish what exactly has taken place.

A scene guard is in place, and there will be a Police presence at the address for the remainder of the day.

© Scoop Media

