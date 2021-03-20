Fatal Crash, Raetihi Ohakune Road - Central
Saturday, 20 March 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road
this morning.
The man was located deceased at the
scene of what is believed to be a single-vehicle
crash.
The crash was reported to Police around 7:55am
but is understood to have occurred at some point earlier
this morning.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending to
examine the scene, and an investigation into the
circumstances is underway.
Raetihi Ohakune Road is
currently closed with diversions in place at Lakes Road and
Pakihi
Road.
