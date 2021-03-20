Yaldhurst Road (SH 73) Reopen Following Crash - Canterbury
Saturday, 20 March 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Yaldhurst Road (SH 73) has reopened following a single
vehicle crash around 8.55am.
One person sustained
moderate injuries in the crash.
Police thank motorists
for their patience while the road was
closed.
