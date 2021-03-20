Serious Crash- Riwaka - Tasman
Saturday, 20 March 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Main Road
Riwaka involving a truck and a motorcycle (between Goodall
Road and Swamp Road).
Police were alerted to the crash
just before 3pm.
Initial indications are that two
people have been injured, one seriously.
Diversions
are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
