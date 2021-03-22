Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Lanes And Lower Speed On SH20B To Improve Travel Choices And Safety

Monday, 22 March 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: NZTA

A reduced speed limit and new priority lanes for buses and vehicles carrying three or more people are to be implemented on State Highway 20B after public consultation showed strong support for the changes.

The changes will take effect in April 2021 once Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency completes the necessary formal and legal processes. By then, the road improvements part of the project will be completed with just some landscaping and minor works to finish.

Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery Andrew Thackwray says it’s very pleasing that last years’ public consultation showed such strong support for the speed review, with particularly good support for reducing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 60km/h from the Manukau Memorial Gardens to 300m west of Orrs Road.

Currently, there are three different speed limits (50, 60 and 100km/h) along the 3km stretch of SH20B between Pukaki Creek Bridge and the SH20 interchange where most of the time the average vehicle speed is less than 60km/h.

“Considering all technical assessments and consultation feedback, the existing speed limit of 100km/h is not a safe or appropriate speed limit for SH20B and reducing it to 60km/h will provide a much safer road environment.”

The speed review is part of Waka Kotahi’s commitment to help deliver Road to Zero, the government’s road safety strategy for 2020-2030, which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 percent over the next 10 years.

The SH20B improvements project has widened the road, added new combined bus/T3 lanes as well as new walking and cycling facilities and new intersections to make the busy state highway safer for everyone who uses it.

The new bus lanes between Pukaki Creek Bridge and the SH20 and SH20B interchange will support electric-powered buses providing a frequent service between the airport, Puhinui rail and bus interchange and Manukau.

“The dedicated bus lanes and the shared paths for walking and people on bikes provide more transport choices for people living in communities along SH20B for getting to the airport and to work, schools and the shops. Auckland Transport’s new electric buses will help reduce carbon emissions, which is good for people’s health and the environment.”

Vehicles carrying three or more people will also be able to use the bus/T3 priority lanes, which will help improve efficiency, ease congestion and provide reliable journey times.

Andrew Thackwray says there was strong public support for the combined bus and T3 lanes to prioritise public transport and offer travel choices like car pooling.

The SH20B upgrade is part of a wider programme of works called the Southwest Gateway to improve travel choice around southwest Auckland and the airport. The programme is being carried out by Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.

For more on the project, see https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/ and

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/20connect/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Re-defining “Terrorism” Won’t Make Us Any Safer

All very well to talk about “modernising” our terrorism legislation (hey, it was written back in 2002 in the wake of 9/11) in order to target violent white nationalist groups. True enough, our current list of designated terrorist organisations does merely import the UN’s list of terrorist entities. (We like to be seen to be good global citizens.) Yet chances are, there probably aren’t all that many Kiwis out there who are itching to join the Shining Path group in Peru... More>>


 


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 