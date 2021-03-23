Serious Crash - Wells Road, Bucklands Beach

Police and other emergency services are in attendance a serious crash on Wells Road in Bucklands Beach.

At around 8.40am, Police were notified of the crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a child, is in critical condition and is being transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

Road closures as a result of the crash have not been confirmed at this stage.

