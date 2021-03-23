Serious Crash - Wells Road, Bucklands Beach
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and other emergency services are in attendance a
serious crash on Wells Road in Bucklands Beach.
At
around 8.40am, Police were notified of the crash involving a
vehicle and pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a child, is in
critical condition and is being transported to
hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and
will be examining the scene.
Road closures as a result
of the crash have not been confirmed at this
stage.
