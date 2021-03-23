Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand March 23, 2021: The Web Genius Kāpiti Run For Youth Wraps

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand March 23, 2021: The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth wraps

Kāpiti Run for Youth wraps for another year after 200+ participants got together on Sunday 21 March to walk or run 6km or 12km from Paraparaumu Beach to Raumati Beach to raise funds for Kāpiti youth. “Once again the team worked hard behind the scenes to make this event a success on the day and I sincerely thank everyone from the Web Genius and Kāpiti Business Projects crew for their stirling efforts,” said Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius.

The day started off cloudy which was great from a running and walking perspective. The sun was starting to shine towards the end when everyone was savouring the taste of their free mini Paekakariki Pops’. “We were certainly grateful to be in Alert Level 1 so we could run the event as a massive group on the beach. Running the event virtually in 2020 was certainly a success yet nothing beats a big crowd being active and having fun together,” says Helene Judge, Campaign Manager.

Helene goes on to say, “at this point our fundraising efforts are well over what we raised in 2020, $20,583 so we have decided to keep online sponsorship open until midnight on Thursday 1 April before reconciling and paying Fundraising Partners: Challenge for Change, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, Otaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti and Zeal Kāpiti.”

If you know someone who participated, head over to our website, find their profile and sponsor them securely online >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/sponsor-someone-

On the day we had happy four winners who completed the walk and run distances in amazing times. Each winner received a CityFitness Kāpiti sports bag filled with sponsored items from Shoe Clinic, R-Line, Kāpiti Candy Co, Twincam Motorcycles and Kāpiti Food Fair. Congratulations too:

6km Run – Nicolas Harman in 23 minutes 12km Run – Alvirg Busa in 41.19 minutes 6km Walk – Jack Smith in 44 minutes 12km Walk – Francis & Shelly (Patu Group) in 97 minutes

More sponsored spot prizes were won by other lucky participants, including:

1. Challenge for Change Kāpiti winning Twincam Motorcycles t-shirts.

2. Paraparaumu Medical Centre winning the Stihl Shop Kāpiti t-shirt & cap.

Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, The Shed Project Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti winning R-Line Electrolyte Drink.

4. Michelle Baker and Rajiv Ramachandran won Custom Fitness Personal Training Vouchers.

5. And the youngest wahine was little Kennedy who was 11 months old and the most mature wahine was Francis from Patu Group. They both won gorgeous beach towels from Shoe Clinic.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with lots of baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads arriving on the on the day. We thank Joanna Piatek of Captured By Friday Photography for taking a large number of photos that capture memories of everyone participating. They can be easily viewed on our website gallery or the 2021 Facebook Album >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/photos/pcb.1860721684109526/1860707230777638

“Our fundraising model is straight forward”, says Helene – “all funds raised are split 70% to the Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained to plan and promote the event.” All participants receive a Certificate and discount vouchers from Shoe Clinic.

“We thank all 71 Business Sponsors contributing $18,000 to the campaign this year and we can’t wait to close off sponsorship on 1 April so we can calculate the payments to be made to each Fundraising Partner. We know our Fundraising Partners need funding streams like what we can offer in a COVID driven world which is not an easy time for not-for-profit entities. We will keep you posted as we are confident this year’s total is likely to be a record,” said Richard.

PLATINUM Business Sponsors:

Paraparaumu Medical Centre, The Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust

GOLD Business Sponsors:

G.J. Gardner Homes Kapiti / Porirua, Gold Coast Mechanical, Kapiti Learn to Swim, Medspares Pacific, Mills Albert, Perfectly Balanced, Peter Jackson Plumbing, Star of India Authentic Indian Takeaway, Waikanae Commercial Cleaning Services

SILVER Business Sponsors:

allROOF Solutions, Autocrash @ Kapiti, Banks Cranes, Bens Buns, Blair's Auto Electrical, Brien Electrical, Bus Stop Café, Capital Chem-Dry, Crombie Lockwood (NZ), Custom Fitness, Davis & Co Chartered Accountants, Deans & Associates (Kapiti), Delaney Mitsubishi, Fix It Roofing (Kowhai Guys), Hipsta, House of Sound Music Academy, Kapiti Kennels, Kapiti Rest Home & Kena Kena Rest Home, New World Kapiti, New World Waikanae, Ocean Motel, Otaki Commercial Park, Paekākāriki Pops, StructureIt, The Remedy Espresso Bar, The Surfer's Mistress Italian Restaurant, Vets on Riverbank, Zebunisso Alimova / Mike Pero Mortgages

BRONZE Business Sponsors:

Allan Gray Motors, Andy's Barber Shop, Awatoru Wild Food, Barry Millage Architects, CD van der Meer Builders, Coastal Medical Rooms, DRA Nominees, Dutchy's Burger Joint, Entire Electrical Solutions Kapiti Coast, Eyes On Security, Finman Services Paraparaumu, Finn's Paekakariki, Gus Evans Nurseries, Harcourts Paraparaumu, Joe & Joy Eatery, Jojo's Café, Kapiti Food Fair, Nikau Foundation, Passo Pizza Pasta Caffe, Pools and Spas Kapiti, Raumati Sands Resort, RiverStone Café, Roofing Direct, Steven Lee & Associates, Stihl Shop Kapiti, The Egg Shed, Thai Lagoon Restaurant, Time Out Project, Trellis Direct, Twincam Motorcycles, Vanzeal

We acknowledge all Event Sponsors who provide in-kind support behind the scenes so we can focus our efforts on raising as much money as we can. Thank you: Beach FM, Captured By Friday, City Fitness Kāpiti, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti News, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti and event founder, Web Genius.

Please follow us on our social channels and we will update again once payments have been made:

Facebook >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/

Instagram >> https://www.instagram.com/kapitirunforyouth/

© Scoop Media

