Silence From Church Charity As Lifewise Workers Strike Again
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Etu NZ
Lifewise homecare support workers are striking again
after negotiations failed to deliver improvements for the
essential homecare workers who support our elderly and
vulnerable across Auckland.
Since December, Lifewise
members have been publicly speaking out about the
organisation’s refusal to meet their requests for basic
improvements to their working terms and conditions:
increased sick and bereavement leave, and a model of
guaranteed hours that doesn’t leave them struggling to pay
bills.
Lifewise, which is a charitable trust run by
the Methodist Church of New Zealand, is also facing backlash
over a lack of transparency in its recent fundraising drive
for Merge Café.
Members describe feeling disrespected
and insulted by Lifewise’s ongoing refusal to come to the
table with an offer that recognises the value of the
essential work they do for families and
communities.
When: Wednesday 24
March
Where: 227 Mount Eden Road,
Mount Eden, Auckland
Time:
12pm-3pm
