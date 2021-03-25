Bp Surf Rescue South Island Championships Is Back!

Surf Lifeguards from across the country are set to showcase their skills and fitness at Waikouaiti Beach this weekend for the bp Surf Rescue South Island Championships.

This iconic event is the largest South Island inflatable rescue boat (IRB) racing competition on the Surf Life Saving Calendar and, with the 2020 event cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown, excitement for this weekend is palpable.

Surf Lifeguard crews compete across several events, each requiring varying levels of technical skill and physical fitness. At this year’s event, dozens of the nation’s finest male and female IRB crew members, representing 10 Surf Life Saving Clubs, will line up to test their mettle.

Crews from Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin Surf Life Saving clubs (and one North Island interloper) will line up to showcase their skills, fitness and technique amongst their peers.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Sports Event Manager, Mark Inglis, says this full-day event will be packed with speed, skill and stiff competition, and members of the public are encouraged to join in the excitement.

“We encourage visitors and local community members to come down to the beach this weekend and watch the action taking place on the water,” he says.

“IRBs are used in countless rescues on New Zealand beaches every year. These races replicate skills needed in real-life rescue scenarios and the athletes taking part in this event are all active Surf Lifeguards. It’s incredibly exciting to watch.”

bp Head of Country NZ, Matt Elliott, says bp is proud to support the “iconic” South Island event.

“We know that a significant percentage of beach rescues involve IRBs and the bp South Island IRB Championships are a chance to witness, first-hand, the skill and strength involved in this important aspect of Surf Lifesaving.”

The bp Surf Rescue South Island Championships will be held at Waikouaiti Beach on March 27th. Races kick off at 8am and continue throughout the day.

This event, along with the bp Surf Rescue North Island Championships held in February, both lead up to the 2021 bp Surf Rescue New Zealand Championships, which will be held at Northland’s Ruakaka Beach on April 10th & 11th.

Clubs attending Brighton Surf Life Saving Club Nelson Surf Life Saving Club Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club St Clair Surf Life Saving Club St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club Sumner Surf Life Saving Club Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club Warrington Surf Life Saving Club

