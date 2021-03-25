Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paws For Thought And Dig Deep For The Annual Red Puppy Appeal

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: Blind Low Vision NZ

Blind Low Vision NZ (formerly Blind Foundation) Red Puppy Appeal street collection is underway!

A pack of 1,700 puppy-loving volunteers and their four-legged friends are hitting the streets of New Zealand today and tomorrow to raise money for the Blind Low Vision NZ Red Puppy Appeal street collection.

The collection on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 March will raise much-needed funds to train and care for a new generation of guide dogs.

Blind Low Vision NZ runs the country’s only guide dog breeding and training facility that is 100% funded through the generosity and support of Kiwis.

Every day, an average of six people turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support with their sight loss. Guide dogs help people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision, retain their independence and move through life safely and confidently.

Motueka woman Sue Fraser was on the waitlist for a guide dog for two long years. She was finally matched with Rylie, a two-year-old Labrador, just before Christmas.

“It was the best Christmas present ever, she has helped me so much,” Sue says.

Sue lost her vision at the age of 22 and with Rylie at her side she has a new confidence in getting out and about.

“It is a completely new experience for me. We are both learning and getting to know each other and it is going really well,” Sue says.

With a street collection goal of $300,000 this year, Blind Low Vision NZ Chief Executive John Mulka says every donation counts.

“Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs is not government funded so we rely on the generosity of people who donate during our appeal. Guide dogs play a life-changing role for people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision,” says John.

Highly valued for the positive and liberating change they bring to a person’s life, guide dogs perform an essential role in the life of a blind, deafblind or low vision person. Tasked with making what could potentially be life or death decisions on behalf of their person, guide dogs have to learn incredibly challenging and sophisticated skills.

For those who won’t be out and about during the appeal, online donation can be made at www.redpuppy.org.nz.

