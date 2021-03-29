Name Release – Fatal Crash, Gisborne

Police is now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Anzac Street, Gisborne on 27 March.

The man killed was 34-year-old Russell Grant of Gisborne.

Police offer their sympathies to the whanau and friends of Mr Grant.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

