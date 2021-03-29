Name Release – Fatal Crash, Gisborne
Monday, 29 March 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is now in a position to release the name of the
man who died following a crash on Anzac Street, Gisborne on
27 March.
The man killed was 34-year-old Russell Grant
of Gisborne.
Police offer their sympathies to the
whanau and friends of Mr Grant.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
