Homicide Inquiry Launched In Hawke's Bay
Monday, 29 March 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to a serious assault on Mersey Street in
Pandora, Napier at 1.20pm this afternoon.
One person
was assaulted by two other people and has subsequently
died.
Police have now launched a homicide
investigation into the incident.
We are actively
seeking witnesses to this incident.
If you have
information please call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file
number 210329/1374.
This can be submitted
anonymously.
Further information will be released when
it becomes
available.
