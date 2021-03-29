Homicide Inquiry Launched In Hawke's Bay

Police responded to a serious assault on Mersey Street in Pandora, Napier at 1.20pm this afternoon.

One person was assaulted by two other people and has subsequently died.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

We are actively seeking witnesses to this incident.

If you have information please call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file number 210329/1374.

This can be submitted anonymously.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

