Two-vehicle Crash On SH30 - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 29 March 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on SH30 at
Rotoiti.
The crash, involving a car and a truck,
occurred near the Hinehopu Golf Club about 4.10pm.
The
road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions
are being put in
place.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more