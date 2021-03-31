Crash - SH1, Wellington - Wellington
Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 7:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision on the
Johnsonville Porirua Motorway, near the Tawa-Grenada North
On-Ramp.
Delays should be expected.
Emergency
services were notified at 7:26am.
Initial indications
suggest one person has minor
injuries.
