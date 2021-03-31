Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One Month To Go On Buy-back

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The firearms buy-back ends on 1 May, so Police is reminding people who have any prohibited firearms, or other specified items, to get in touch and hand them in.

“People need to apply for compensation by 1 May at a Police station, so if you haven’t already, it’s time come and hand them in,” says Inspector Richard Wilson.

Police encourages people to look at the website www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back to understand if they have any specified items to bring in for compensation.

“Just give us a call on 0800 311 311 or email buyback2021@police.govt.nz to organise a time to meet someone at a station to hand over your items.

“We’ve worked hard to make it as simple as possible because we know that our firearms community was key to the success of the last buy-back,” says Inspector Wilson.

When you bring your items to a Police station, please remember to:

• Transport your firearm/s and items safely and securely in a soft firearms bag or lockable hard transit case.

Ensure no firearms or magazines are loaded, and please remove all detachable magazine.

• Ensure you bring photo identification with you, such as your firearms licence, driver licence, or passport.

• Have your bank account number and proof of bank account, to ensure we have the correct number for you.

“This new group of prohibited and restricted items is much smaller than the group in 2019, which has meant we have been able to take a more individualised approach.”

The items handed in as at 22 March 2021 are in the table attached.

“We appreciate the support the firearms community has given us during the buy-back period, and want to remind them to ensure they take action now to help make the process as smooth as possible,” says Inspector Wilson

After 1 May, items are still able to be handed in under amnesty, without compensation, until 1 August.

More information can be found at www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 