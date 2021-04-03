Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stuff Announces The Sweetest Spots To Live In Aotearoa

Saturday, 3 April 2021, 7:39 am
Press Release: Stuff

Addington crowned the winning spot for 2021

How do you decide where in New Zealand is the sweetest place to live? With nearly 2000 suburbs, towns and settlements to choose from, Stuff turned to data to solve the dilemma.

Sweet Spots is an interactive tool that combines 14 data points to identify the best places to live in 2021.

“We focused on the criteria we think matters to people, including affordable housing, lots of sunshine, good public transport use, high diversity, improving or stable prosperity, low crime, high employment, reasonably close to good healthcare, and a high level of volunteering,” says Stuff data journalist Kate Newton.

“For every variable, we assigned a score for each suburb - more points if the suburb ranked better than the national median, fewer points if it ranked lower. The only exception we made was for house prices. Recognising that Auckland, and increasingly Wellington, is out of step with the rest of the country, we used a regional ranking system for this variable.

“Further, recognising that some important variables may skew towards wealthier or more monocultural neighbourhoods, we only looked at suburbs with higher-than-average diversity or affordable house prices, and we stress-tested the results with our local reporters who applied their local knowledge to ensure we ferreted out truly great neighbourhoods.”

2021 Winners

Auckland - Belmont

Top of the north - Lynmore (Rotorua)

Bottom of the north - Durie Hill (Whanganui)

Wellington - Maungaraki

Top of the south - Kaikōura

Christchurch (overall winner) - Addington

Bottom of the south - Hargest (Invercargill)

“Addington is a central Christchurch suburb that, a decade on from the 2011 quake, is young, newly vibrant - and still affordable. It has all the makings of a truly great place to live and judging by what locals say, they agree,” says Homed editor Joanne Butcher.

“People might be surprised by some of the results, we were too initially. But Sweet Spots is all about celebrating pockets of New Zealand where people are living happy lives - not to be confused with living affluent lives. When we looked a bit closer we could see why our Sweet Spots came up trumps – each of these places has a story that makes it special.”

Recognising that there’s no single spot that will be perfect for everyone, the interactive tool is now available for people to find their own Sweet Spot based on the things that matter most to them. Sign up to my.stuff to access the interactive tool and fine-tune the algorithm to suit your priorities. You might get a suggestion which surprises you - and you might just be inspired to make a change.

Sweet Spots is supported by Remax, and data insights were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stuff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 