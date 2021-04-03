Update – Waitematā Harbour Boating Incident

Police can now release the name of the woman who died after falling overboard from a charter boat in Waitematā Harbour on 1 April 2021.

She was Danielle Tamarua, 25, of Auckland.

Ms Tamarua was a guest on the charter boat at the time.

Another guest on the boat entered the water after Ms Tamarua in an attempt to assist her.

That person was not injured.

Police and Maritime NZ continue to work together to understand the circumstances leading to Ms Tamarua’s death.

Police are continuing to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

A scene examination is ongoing and specialist workgroups are assisting with this.

Police extend their sympathies to Ms Tamarua’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

Ms Tamarua’s family has requested privacy at this time.

