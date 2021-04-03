Fatal Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 3 April 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a crash on State Highway 38,
Waimangu at the intersection with Okaro
Road.
Emergency services were advised of the crash,
involving a motorcycle and a car, around 11am.
A
second person has also been injured.
The state highway
is closed while a scene examination takes
place.
Traffic is also being blocked from travelling
along Waimangu Road which leads south onto Okaro
Road.
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible,
and utilise State Highway 5 as an
alternative.
