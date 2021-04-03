Fatal Crash - Bay Of Plenty

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 38, Waimangu at the intersection with Okaro Road.

Emergency services were advised of the crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, around 11am.

A second person has also been injured.

The state highway is closed while a scene examination takes place.

Traffic is also being blocked from travelling along Waimangu Road which leads south onto Okaro Road.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible, and utilise State Highway 5 as an alternative.

© Scoop Media

