Name Release - SH2 Crash, Mangatawhiri

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on State Highway 2, Mangatawhiri on April 1.

He was 22-year-old Kalam Safari Watkin-Mamode, of Mangatawhiri.

Police's sympathies are with his family.

Investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

© Scoop Media

