CAB Wants Super-sleuths With Online And Real Time Attitude

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Bureau Whangarei is looking for new volunteer interviewers with the savvy to find the answers to any imaginable question.

They don’t need people who know it all, just people who know how to find it all.

Co-ordinator Moea Armstrong said the voluntary role is becoming increasingly demanding as clients arrive with complex and interlinked issues. Untangling these one by one and helping people move on is a valuable addition to the social service network in Whangarei.

“We were once known as just a referral agency, but we do a lot more these days. We would love to hear from people willing and able to support people with their appointments at other agencies, if needed.

“We also want super-sleuths who can interpret government websites to get the answers, to find out all that might be possible for our clients to benefit from, and then empower them to get prompt action on their issue.”

The subjects of enquiries range from consumer rights through to housing, relationship problems, immigration, employment rights and beneficiary assistance, as well as contacts for other organisations.

Volunteers commit to a half day each week to meet people and answer their phone enquiries. There is also an online real-time chat service, and volunteers also host the free legal advice clinics held at the bureau each fortnight.

There will be three training days (May 26, June 2, June 9) as part of a structured induction process for new volunteers, with ongoing mentoring provided. The bureau is looking for a diverse range of volunteers including Maori, migrants, men and people with disabilities.

The CAB office is at the Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Floor 2. Volunteers should call the bureau on 438 8046 or email whangarei@cab.org.nz to ask for an application form.

 

