Rabbit K5 Calicivirus To Be Released On Taylor River Reserve

Marlborough District Council is planning to release the rabbit haemorrhagic virus strain RHDV1 K5 in early May along sections of the Taylor River Reserve and at neighbouring vineyard properties. The area includes the floodway reserve between Purkiss Street and south to opposite Turnbull Drive.

Rabbits are causing extensive damage to the stop banks along parts of the Taylor River and to amenity plantings and adjacent vines. Stop banks are essential for maintaining Blenheim’s flood protection defences. The area has high numbers of wild rabbits and conventional control methods such as shooting are challenging to undertake in this area, which is open to the public and popular for recreation.

Parks and Open Spaces Officer Robin Dunn says the K5 strain has been successfully used in New Zealand since 2018 and is an important tool in reducing the environmental and agricultural impacts of wild rabbits.

“While it’s not the total answer for rabbit control, we anticipate that the new strain will greatly assist the control of these populations by supplementing traditional pest control methods.”

“The optimal time for effective release of the virus against wild rabbits is in May and our controlled release will use a high-quality commercially prepared product at selected sites,” he says.

Mr Dunn said the virus was specific to rabbits and will not harm any other animals eating the bait or through any carcasses that pets may find.

“It is one of the only safe tools to use in these high public use areas.”

“A vaccine to protect pet and farmed rabbits from RHDV1 is available from local veterinarians. Blenheim’s pet rabbit owners are advised to talk to their vet to ensure their rabbits have the best protection available.”

Carrots will be used to convey the virus and pre-feeding of at least two feeds of carrots will take place up to two weeks before the RHDV1 K5 release. Pre-feeding trains the rabbits to eat bait and allows the amount of treated baits required for each site to be estimated, to ensure high bait uptake. The impact of the RHDV1 K5 release will then be monitored.

Further information is available from the Landcare Research and Ministry for Primary Industries websites:

https://www.landcareresearch.co.nz/science/plants-animals-fungi/animals/vertebrate-pests/biological-control-of-rabbits/faq

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/protection-and-response/long-term-pest-management/wild-rabbits/

Members of the public can contact:

Robin Dunn, Parks and Open Spaces Officer at Robin.Dunn@marlborough.govt.nz

Liam Falconer, Biosecurity Officer at Liam.Falconer@marlborough.govt.nz or

Phone the Council on 03 520 7400.

© Scoop Media

