New Report On Loneliness Shows Need To Lift Income Support To Build "Resilient, Thriving Communities" - ActionStation

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: ActionStation

Responding to the Helen Clark Foundation's report, 'Still Alone Together', ActionStation Economic Fairness Campaigner Ruby Powell said:

"The high levels of loneliness recorded in this report by unemployed people, sole parents and people receiving the Supported Living Payment show the Government needs to urgently lift income support levels to unlock people from the isolation and stress of poverty.

"The impacts of the pandemic haven’t fallen evenly, and this report highlights how it has disproportionately affected people already struggling because of poverty-level income support rates.

"The Government can show it's serious about building resilient, thriving communities by lifting income support in the Budget on 20 May."

