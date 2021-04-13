New Report On Loneliness Shows Need To Lift Income Support To Build "Resilient, Thriving Communities" - ActionStation
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: ActionStation
Responding to the Helen Clark Foundation's report, 'Still
Alone Together', ActionStation Economic Fairness Campaigner
Ruby Powell said:
"The high levels of loneliness
recorded in this report by unemployed people, sole parents
and people receiving the Supported Living Payment show the
Government needs to urgently lift income support levels to
unlock people from the isolation and stress of
poverty.
"The impacts of the pandemic haven’t fallen
evenly, and this report highlights how it has
disproportionately affected people already struggling
because of poverty-level income support rates.
"The
Government can show it's serious about building resilient,
thriving communities by lifting income support in the Budget
on 20
May."
