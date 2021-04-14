Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Coast Communities Better Protected With New Swell Warning System

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Wellington Region Emergency Management Office

Wellington South Coast residents can now sign up for new Swell Warnings from MetService, which will give locals a heads up when big waves are heading their way.

MetService Manager Marine and Regional Weather Services, Michael Martens says they are delighted to announce the release of the upgraded warning system, which will give residents up to 48 hours’ notice that heavy swells could arrive.

“Swell warnings for the Wellington South Coast will be displayed on metservice.com and people can also sign up to receive the warnings via email. These warnings provide those in the community more time to take proactive action to reduce the impacts on their properties and livelihoods.

“This new capability is being piloted in Wellington City. But MetService is also working with other councils with vulnerable coastal communities to continually improve messaging for severe weather alerts,” Martens adds.

MetService has worked alongside the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO), Wellington City Council (WCC), NIWA and members of the Wellington South Coast community to develop a warning system that meets the needs of communities following the Ōwhiro Bay swell event on April 15, 2020.

WREMO Regional Manager Jeremy Holmes says it has been great working collaboratively with national agencies, WCC and the community throughout this year-long process.

“All parties contributed to the development of more accurate warnings for swell hazards on the Wellington South Coast and better situational awareness for coastal communities.

“Following the swell event last year, it was clear that an improved warning system was needed to give local residents time to prepare should a large swell arrive – it’s great to see that system now fully operational.”

Ōwhiro Bay community representative Eugene Doyle says, “Wellington’s coastal communities are far better protected today than they were a year ago”.

When the event happened, the country was in lockdown due to COVID-19. Both WREMO and WCC were heavily committed to that emergency event. The community had to lobby hard for the review of what happened at Ōwhiro Bay to be done concurrently. Doyle says it’s great to see the results of that review being implemented within twelve months.

“The upgraded warning systems draws on the best MetService has to offer. The agencies are better linked with stronger protocols, and the community has much better alert systems available to ensure risk to life, limb and property are reduced.

“WREMO ran an excellent review process and all the agencies worked to improve our warning systems,” he says.

WCC Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter says this new service provides residents with a better understanding of the risks of living along the coast.

“With coastal views come coastal risks, and it’s been great to be able to provide residents, and visitors to the South Coast, with the opportunity to sign up for swell warnings so they can be better prepared for when a swell event happens.”

MetService Swell Warnings for the Wellington South Coast can be found on the MetService website or you can sign-up for Swell Warning Wellington email notifications at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#sign-up.

