Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Regional Public Health Service Commends Bold Plans To Achieve Smokefree Aotearoa 2025

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Regional Public Health Service

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is backing the comprehensive legislation proposed in the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan released today.

ARPHS Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Eichler says reducing the availability of a product that kills over half of its users is one of the most important public health measures the government can take.

"We have not previously regulated who can sell cigarettes and where they can be sold. A licensing approach to the supply of tobacco and limiting the number of sellers is the logical next step to achieve the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 goal," he says.

ARPHS will be supporting all the proposals in its submission for the Plan’s deadline on World Smokefree Day. The plan to reduce the availability and appeal of tobacco, including significantly removing the nicotine in cigarettes, will help the 70 percent of people who have already tried to stop smoking.

"By removing the addictive element in cigarettes, people who smoke will have greater ability to quit, especially if they see it less often in their neighbourhoods.

"If you are trying to give up or reduce smoking, having tobacco at the counter in every dairy, bottle-shop, supermarket and petrol station makes it virtually impossible," he says.

There are 1,800 retailers in Auckland, with one for every 80 people who smoke.

"ARPHS has surveyed retailers and found that they expected government restrictions, but wanted these to apply fairly to everyone selling these products," he says.

Not only is tobacco extremely harmful to health, but it also has significant financial impacts, especially for Maori, Pacific and poorer communities.

Implementing a comprehensive action plan will provide people who smoke the greatest possible support. ARPHS supports the strong push to strengthen Māori governance in tobacco control as the group most affected by tobacco.

"Rather than the industry who profits from this pain, we all have to pay the price of tobacco harm, in hospital admissions, early deaths, fires, and in pollution.

"This plan will save future generations from smoking, our young people will never experience the harm of tobacco addiction," Dr Eichler says.

While most youth in New Zealand are smokefree, with 3% of 15 to 17 year-olds currently smoking, the proposals will reinforce this major social change.

"The benefits of this courageous plan far outweigh the potential impact to small retailers. It shows that the government is serious about leading the world in protecting New Zealanders’ health," Dr Eichler says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Regional Public Health Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 