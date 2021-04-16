Incident On State Highway 1, Near Puhoi

Police and emergency services are currently responding to reports of an incident on State Highway 1, near Puhoi.

Police were called to the incident on the southbound lane, south of the Johnstone Hill Tunnels, about 4.15pm.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Part of State Highway 1, heading southbound, is currently closed and diversions are in place at Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Traffic heading north is unaffected and free flowing.

Motorists travelling southbound are advised to expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and Police are currently making enquiries to establish exactly what has occurred.

