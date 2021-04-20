Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ZURU And Rascal + Friends Announce Dollar For Dollar Matching Pledge To Help Expand The Starship PICU

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Starship Foundation

New Zealand owned ZURU and Rascal + Friends have made a generous pledge to help expand Starship’s intensive care with a dollar for dollar matching incentive.

From today until July 31, ZURU and Rascal + Friends will match every dollar donated by the public on www.starshipicu.org.nz to a total of $500,000.

The pledge comes after the Starship Foundation launched its biggest and most vital fundraising challenge ever to help expand New Zealand’s only dedicated children’s intensive care unit which is under increasing pressure. Read the 13 April media release here.

Nick Mowbray, ZURU CEO says, “The team at the Starship Foundation have put together an incredible campaign for such an important cause, we had no idea there were only 22 beds currently in PICU. The team and I are so glad for ZURU and Rascal + Friends to get behind this campaign with Starship, by matching every donation dollar for dollar up to a total of $500,000.”

“Please pass on our thanks to all of your incredible supporters. We look forward to seeing the success of the campaign,” he adds.

An expansion plan is set to get underway later this year at Starship starting with the addition of ten new intensive care beds before winter 2022, lifting capacity by 45%. Additional whānau and staff support spaces, and a new medical day stay unit are also part of the redevelopment project which will roll out over two to three years.

Aisha Daji Punga, Chief Executive of the Starship Foundation is grateful to ZURU and Rascal + Friends.

She explains, “This is a $40M expansion project so that Starship can continue to provide world class care for our most critically sick and injured children. We are so grateful for the government’s $25M commitment and the Starship Foundation is working hard to raise the extra $15M. With $7M secured in pledges and donations we’re already halfway there,”

“We’re simply delighted about this big-hearted pledge from ZURU and Rascal + Friends. I’m sure the matching promise will encourage and inspire generous New Zealanders to get behind this vital project, knowing their donation will have double the impact,” she says.

“Starship’s intensive care unit cares for children from right across the country, and we know the health of our tamariki is important to all New Zealanders. The expansion will ensure Starship can continue to care for our most critically unwell children for years to come, but we just need your help.”

Donate now at www.starshipicu.org.nz and ZURU and Rascal + Friends will match your donation.*

