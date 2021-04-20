The Search For Hawke’s Bay’s Food And Wine Legends Begins

Hawke’s Bay Tourism has teamed up with Cuisine Magazine to honour the legends of Hawke’s Bay’s food and beverage industries.

While Hawke’s Bay is widely considered an unrivalled playground for foodies, the partnership hopes to bring attention to those visionaries who shaped New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country into the delicious destination it is today.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism is calling for nominations from the public, with Hawke’s Bay Legends announced at the 10th ever F.A.W.C! Summer Series this November. Nominations can be made at www.fawc.co.nz/hawkesbaylegends and close June 27, 2021.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton said the anniversary of the 10th Summer F.A.W.C! was the perfect time to acknowledge the people and the industries who started it all.

“Hawke’s Bay is New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country, but this hasn’t happened by chance. There are some incredibly talented and dedicated people who have contributed to this reputation, and now is the time to honour them,” he said.

“As we look back over 10 years of Summer F.A.W.C!, we want to also look forward and establish something that acknowledges those people who have consistently delivered the quality, innovation and inspiration that has solidified Hawke’s Bay’s reputation as a foodie playground.”

Cuisine Magazine, which has shone a light on New Zealand’s culinary scene for more than 30 years, were delighted to be assisting Hawke’s Bay Tourism in the hunt, said magazine Editor Kelli Brett.

"The continuously evolving Hawke's Bay food and drink story is an exciting one and of course, it hasn't happened overnight. It is a story that speaks to the creativity, risk-taking and dedication of many talented people within the local community and this inspired initiative gives us an opportunity to applaud their magnificent contributions. It is through their efforts that Hawke's Bay has become a must-visit destination for food and drink lovers of all shapes and sizes. How wonderful to be able to see them recognised and celebrated?”

From extraordinarily talented chefs and formidable wine makers to the burgeoning artisan producers and craft brewers, Cuisine and Hawke’s Bay Tourism believe it is the talented people behind the food and drink that are leading the way.

So, if you know a winemaker who has revolutionised the industry, a food producer whose humble harvest speaks volumes, or perhaps a chef who has broken new ground, then head online to www.fawc.co.nz/hawkesbaylegends and share!

