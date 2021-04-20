Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Whitianga Scallop Festival Evolves Sustainably

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Destination Coromandel

There is currently a rāhui (no harvest) in place for the collection of scallops in theOpito Bay area, and elsewhere in New Zealand. The sustainability of scallopslocally and nationally is a priority for Whitianga Scallop Festival Inc. In observingthe need for the rāhui and the need to ensure the regeneration of scallops, thefestival organisers will focus on offering a variety of seafood from New Zealandwaters this year as the local scallop beds are left to rest.

This community event is in its sixteenth year and the festival has grown into one ofNew Zealand’s iconic seafood/kaimoana, celebrations. And we do not expect thatto change.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Whitianga Harbour, the festival savours arange of New Zealand caught seafood, cooked in a myriad of different ways byrenowned chefs, stall holders and local community groups. Complemented withan array of local and New Zealand beverages, festival goers will continue to beentertained by live bands, buskers, seafood cooking classes and more. Onceagain, we have a great line up of celebrity chefs. The live music lineup will seeseven great bands across the main stage as well as the acoustic stage.

The organisers have evolved the festival branding to recognise the scallop we loveand the need now to champion its cause, and the New Zealand caught seafoodthat will instead be enjoyed at this year’s festival which will be called the WhitiangaOceans Festival – From Dock to Dish.

The drivers behind the seeking of the rāhui over the greater Mercury Bay beingour local Iwi – Ngati Hei, Opito Bay Ratepayers Association as well as LegaSea aresupportive of how the Whitianga Scallop Festival Incorporated Society hasevolved.

The date for the now Whitianga Oceans Festival is Saturday 18th September2021. We hope our valued followers will embrace our reason for change and joinus once again for what promises to be another fantastic event set againstWhitianga’s stunning Harbour.

We end with encouraging all to submit in support of the “Proposed temporaryclosure of the eastern Coromandel coast to the harvest of scallops” byemailing FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz and then buy your tickets to ourWhitianga Oceans Festival 2021 via our website.

