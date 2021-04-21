RSA Joins Police To Promote Road Safety Over ANZAC Weekend

The Returned and Services Association (RSA) are joining Police to promote road safety over ANZAC long weekend.

RSA National President BJ Clark is asking drivers to “support our veterans, those who serve and their families by driving safely this weekend.”

“We are excited to announce that Police and the RSA are working together to promote safe driving this long ANZAC weekend,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director National Road Policing Centre.

“Eight people died on our roads during the Easter long weekend.

Police, the RSA and road safety partners Waka Kotahi and the AA are working together to make sure this ANZAC long weekend is remembered for the right reasons, not the wrong ones.”

Police is committed to reducing death and injury on our roads and work alongside road safety partners to do this.

But we cannot do it alone, road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Mike Noon, AA General Manager of Motoring Affairs, says “improving road safety is about creating safer drivers, in safer cars, on safer roads, travelling at safer speeds.”

Speed is the single biggest determinant in whether someone walks away or is carried away after a crash.

A small change in speed makes a big difference to injury severity – for the driver and everyone else involved.

Less speed means less harm.

Remember to slow down.

“If you are thinking of drinking this long weekend, don’t drive.

Organise someone to pick you up, use public transport or take a taxi or uber.

“We know people want to get the most out of a long weekend, however speeding and bad decision-making on the road can have devastating consequences,” says Mr Greally.

There will be traffic and there will be hold ups, so it’s important to stay calm and patient.

How you behave on the road impacts everybody else around you.

“As the driver you are responsible for making sure everyone in your car arrives at the destination alive.

Remember to drive safely.”

Police will continue to be visible on the roads throughout the long weekend, targeting unsafe driving behaviour to minimise serious injury or death from a road crash.

“Safe drivers will be given a poppy at roadsides and checkpoints to thank them for supporting veterans, those who serve and their families by driving safely.”

Driving too fast for the conditions is one of four main behaviours contributing to death and injury on our roads, along with driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue; driving while distracted – including using a mobile phone; and not being properly restrained.

“Remember to slow down, phone down, buckle up, and drive sober.”

To avoid fatigue, drivers should also ensure they are well rested, have eaten and are hydrated.

Driving safely includes checking that your car has a current warrant of fitness, and that drivers hold the correct driver licence before hitting the road.

Remember to do a TWIRL of your car before leaving.

Check Tyre tread and air pressure, check Wiper blades so you know they’ll work in bad weather, make sure Indicators are working, check there’s no Rust that could weaken the structure of the car – especially around the windscreen or hinges – and make sure brake Lights and headlights are working.

