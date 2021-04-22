Sell Out Field Prepares For 2021 Hawke’s Bay Marathon

Runners from across New Zealand are preparing to take on next month’s New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon, with the 2021 event selling out.

More than 8,000 competitors will make their way to the region for the fifth running of Hawke’s Bay Marathon on Saturday 15 May, with this year’s event set to be the biggest in its history.

The event will see runners test themselves across three distances, the Havana Coffee 10km, 2degrees Half Marathon and New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon, with all courses finishing at the iconic Elephant Hill Estate & Winery.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of Hawke’s Bay Marathon, said that the event had received strong support from runners from across the country.

“We’re thrilled with the level of interest that we’ve had from runners from all over New Zealand, they’ve spoken with their feet and as a result we’re preparing for a sold-out Hawke’s Bay Marathon,” said Beeche. “The event has grown steadily each year and this year we look forward to seeing runners test themselves across 10km, Half Marathon and Marathon distances.

“Following a tough year for tourism across the country it’s great to see so many runners preparing to travel to Hawke’s Bay region, and spend time and money in the area,” he said. “Unfortunately, the ongoing effects of COVID meant that the 2020 event was unable to go ahead after being postponed twice so we’re delighted to finally be able to welcome runners and their supporters back to the region.”

The trend of people who took up running during 2020’s lockdown continues with this year’s Hawke’s Bay Marathon, more than 4,000 runners are set to head to the event for the first time, and more than 60% of the sell-out field are female.

The fun doesn’t stop once runners have crossed the finish line, with the stunning Elephant Hill Estate & Winery offering New Zealand’s best finish line festival, with plenty of entertainment of the best of local Hawke’s Bay food and wine on offer.

The 2021 Hawke’s Bay Marathon has proven to be popular with runners from Auckland, with more than 30% of entrants hailing from New Zealand’s largest city, while over 18% are making the trip up from Wellington.

Local runners account for 17% of entrants, with many taking the opportunity to run in a world class event in their own backyard.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Founder and Managing Director Mark Harris said that the organisation was looking forward to the 2021 event.

“We’re delighted to see over 8000 entries to this year’s event,” said Harris. “The team at IRONMAN have done a fantastic job putting the race together after a difficult year and the record breaking race numbers are testament to the strength of the event, the organisers and Hawkes Bay as a destination.”

Hamish Saxton, Chief Executive of Hawke’s Bay Tourism said that the sell out event was important for the region as it recovers from a difficult last year.

“After the year that was 2020, we are delighted to not only see New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon take place, but to do so with a sell out field,” said Saxton. “The influx of athletes from outside the region, as well as their support crew, will be valuable for our accommodation providers, eateries and retailers.

“New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon will be a wonderful showcase of all that’s great in Hawke’s Bay, from miles of undulating limestone trails to a celebration of the region’s food and wine at the finish line,” he said. “It is simply how we do events in Hawke’s Bay, Food and Wine Country.”

The Hawke’s Bay Marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which also includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.

