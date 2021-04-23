Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deep Sea Mining Tests Indicate "significant Disturbance", Greenpeace Reveals

Friday, 23 April 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Eastern Central Pacific Ocean, 22nd April 2021 - Greenpeace has documented signs of "significant disturbance" from deep sea mining tests in the Pacific Ocean. New images reveal a large patch of sediment rising to the surface of the water after equipment tests carried out by mining company Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR ), which is aiming to commercially extract minerals from the seabed in the future. GSR is deploying a prototype mining machine approximately 4500 metres deep in the Clarion Clipperton Zone, an area between Mexico and Hawaii.

To highlight the threats of deep sea mining to the oceans, Greenpeace International activists painted "RISK!" in approximately 2 metre high letters across the side of the ship Normand Energy, chartered by GSR.

Dr Sandra Schoettner, deep-sea biologist from Greenpeace International on board the Rainbow Warrior, said: 
“We took action because even at the testing stage, mining companies are now impacting one of the most remote and least known environments on Earth. We have witnessed this heavy gear being submerged repeatedly into the water and coming back up surrounded by a large cloud of sediment after the machine worked on the seabed. This indicates that a significant disturbance at the bottom of the ocean is occurring”.

Scientists have already warned that the discharge of smothering and potentially toxic plumes into the water column from deep sea mining, spreading water containing suspended particles, could impact a far greater range of ocean species beyond deep sea creatures and could travel hundreds or even thousands of kilometres.

“'Corporations want to start full-scale mining of the seabed in the next few years, but what we're witnessing now at the test stage is a stark warning of what could happen if these companies are allowed to plunder the seabed'. As part of humankind’s common heritage, the deep sea must remain off-limits to the mining industry”, said Schoettner.

Early this year, during a stakeholder meeting, GSR announced that a high-resolution camera would be deployed in order to carry out “visual observations” during their tests in the Pacific.

“Full disclosure of the operational images of the area before and after being impacted by the mining gear is critical in order to establish how the tests have disturbed the seabed. A failure to release critical data informing the public of what’s happening at the bottom of the ocean would be tantamount to disguising an environmental crime”, said Schoettner.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 