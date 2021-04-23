Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The CityLINK Bus Route Goes Electric

Friday, 23 April 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Today Auckland’s red buses are going electric.

As part of Auckland’s Low Emission Bus Roadmap, Auckland Transport (AT) and operator NZ Bus today unveiled the new electric fleet for the CityLINK bus service.

Mayor Phil Goff, who attended the launch of the new buses, says the 12 new electric buses will help reduce carbon emissions, and help Auckland work towards meeting its climate change goals. The electric fleet will also be quieter than the previous diesel vehicles.

“Electrifying Auckland’s CityLINK buses helps improve air quality by reducing pollution from black carbon and nitrogen oxide emitted by diesel vehicles,” he says.

“Black carbon damages health and is at higher levels in Queen Street than in any other New Zealand city and many other cities in Europe and North America.

“The introduction of these new fully electric buses is another a step toward electrifying the rest of Auckland’s bus fleet. When completed, this will stop around 93,000 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere every year compared to 2019 emissions levels.

“We are working with central government towards bringing forward the transition to a fully electric bus fleet, and we’re looking to halt the purchase of new diesel buses from July this year as part of our commitment to a carbon-free city.”

Councillor Richard Hills, Auckland Council’s Environment and Climate Change Committee Chair, welcomes the new electric fleet.

“Climate change is the most urgent challenge facing Tāmaki Makaurau and the world. Speeding up the electrification of our bus fleet is critical if we are to meet our emissions reduction targets, while also immediately improving air quality across the city centre and neighbourhoods. This is a crucial step forward as we lead Auckland’s response to climate change,” he says.

Darek Koper, Auckland Transport’s Metro Decarbonisation Manager, says two electric buses were trialled on the CityLINK route in 2018.

“We worked with operator NZ Bus to see how the e-buses would cope with the stop-and-go nature of this route - with long operating hours around the city - and they came through with flying colours exceeding performance expectations. We are so happy to unveil the 12 new electric buses today.”

“The CityLINK buses carry more than 1.6 million customers each year and provide an essential link within the city centre, along Queen Street and to the growing business and entertainment hub in Wynyard Quarter.”

“From 25 April, a third of bus services along Queen Street will be zero-emissions, with around 300 electric bus trips. From 20 June, more diesel buses will be relocated from the City Centre making half of all bus trips on Queen Street electric,” Mr Koper says.

“The launch of CityLINK’s electric service will deliver a significant reduction in exhaust and noise emissions in Queen Street valley and contribute to achieving the goals of Auckland’s Climate Action Plan. This launch today follows the earlier deployments of zero emission buses on Waiheke Island and on the AirportLINK route.”

Barry Hinkley, Chief Executive of NZ Bus, says that the 12 buses are from Zhejiang CRRC Electric Vehicle Co Ltd (China Rail).

“These are the first of many state-of-the-art electric buses that NZ Bus will bring to New Zealand in the next few years as our diesel replacement programme accelerates.

“The new buses are air-conditioned and feature 2 plus 1 seat configuration in the front section of the bus. They have wide rear doors to improve customer experience with faster boarding and alighting, allowing more passengers and faster trips on typically short journeys.”

Public Transport changes this weekend

After a long period of re-development, the Lower Albert Street bus terminal is officially re-opening. For many bus services, this will become the main departure point. This will provide great access to the waterfront, Britomart, trains, ferries, other bus services and the new Commercial Bay shopping precinct.

On Sunday 25 April, Lower Albert Street will re-open for North Shore buses. Some Central and West Auckland bus routes will also now use it to begin their journeys out of the city. Bus routes will change as a result.

The bus services affected are:

CityLink, InnerLink, NX1, 18, 30, 95, 97, 105, 106, 110, 125X, 129, 128, 195, 209, 252, 253, 295, 309, 806, 807, 923, 926, 928, 931, 933, 939, S501, N10, SkyBus

City centre bus changes from 25 April (at.govt.nz)

CITYLINK FAST FACTS:

Introducing 12 electric buses reduces 686 tCO2e of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions per year in the Citylink route.

This GHG emissions value is equivalent to:

  • 915 number of typical NZ homes' electricity use for one year. (Typical NZ residential electricity use 7133 kWh/yearà0.75 tonne of CO2e per house per year)
  • 299 number of average petrol car (1600< Car cc <2000 cc) driven for one year. (Average VKT/capita of light passenger vehicle is 9265 km/year @2017 MOT; GHG emissions of passenger petrol car travel 0.248 kgCO2e/km @2019 MOE) à 2.30 tonne of CO2e per car per year)

Auckland Transport low emission bus fleet – there are 33 zero-emission buses deployed as of 25 April

  • 2 on Inner and Outer Link
  • 12 on City Link (full electric service)
  • 9 on Airport Link (full electric service)
  • 8 on Waiheke (50% of fleet)
  • 1 trial 3-axle e-bus on route 70
  • 1 trial 3 axle HFC EV bus on route 70

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 