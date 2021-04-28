Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chen Palmer Congratulates Principal On Queen’s Honour

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: Chen Palmer

Chen Palmer, New Zealand’s public and employment law specialists, congratulates one of its Principals, Leo Donnelly OMNZ, on becoming an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to karate. Leo received his insignia from the Governor General, the Rt Hon- Dame Patsy Reddy at an investitute ceremony in Auckland last week.

Leo has been involved with Karate New Zealand for 46 years as a participant, coach, administrator and mentor.

Mai Chen, Managing Partner of Chen Palmer, said, “Leo’s senior roles with karate for over four decades demonstrate his expert knowledge and understanding of the rules and bylaws of the sport. In a sport that has over 100 million participants in five continents and 192 countries in the world, Leo’s strategic leadership saw him draft the constitutions of Karate New Zealand, the Oceania Karate Federation, and the Commonwealth Karate Federation. Leo applies over 46 years of legal experience to his work to benefit Karate nationally and internationally, and we congratulate him for this significant recognition and for his success. We are very proud of him and his contribution.”

Leo was Secretary-General of the National Federation from 1991 to 2000 and National President of Karate New Zealand from 2000 to 2016. In 2020 he was elected as Chair of Karate Auckland. He has been General Secretary of the Oceania Karate Federation since 1995 and was General Secretary of the Commonwealth Karate Federation from 2011 to 2018. He helped establish and maintain relationships with Sport New Zealand and its predecessors SPARC, the Hillary Commission and the New Zealand Sports Foundation. He founded the Victoria University Goju Ryu Karate Club in 1975 and is a Life Member. He established the New Zealand Universities Karate Council in 1982 and continues to coach at club level in Auckland. Leo has coached voluntarily for 46 consecutive years in Wellington, the Kapiti Coast and Auckland, including athletes who have competed and medalled nationally and internationally.

© Scoop Media

Chen Palmer

Chen Palmer

New Zealand Public And Employment Law Specialists

Chen Palmer was the first public law firm in New Zealand. Our reputation is for delivering a result. We don't just advise on public and employment law problems, we fix them, and we do so quickly. Our depth of experience and unique approach makes us leaders in our field. Our approach is based on Thomas Edison's words: "There must be a better way - find it!"

Contact Chen Palmer

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demonisation Of Film And TV Subsidies

Yesterday’s big winner at the Oscars was Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland…. And Weta Digital happens to be listed here among the post-production facilities that have been working on Zhao’s next film, the mega-budget Marvel blockbuster Eternals, due to be released on November 5, 2021... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 