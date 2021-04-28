Help Put The Kai Into Kaibosh This May

As proud supporters of Kaibosh Food Rescue, Wellington City Council is encouraging everyone to put the kai into Kaibosh for Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai.

Kaibosh provides food to soup kitchens, marae, foodbanks, residential facilities and other essential social service providers – and demand has grown since COVID-19.

Last year, the rebranded version of the annual Make a Meal in May fundraiser became Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai to adapt to a COVID-19 environment, and Wellingtonians really made a difference, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Wellington City Council has been a proud supporter of Kaibosh since it started in 2008, and now more than ever it needs our help – and the help of our community.

“There are many heroes protecting our more vulnerable members of the city, and Kaibosh and their volunteers are some of them, but they can’t do it on their own. Wellingtonians are well known for their generosity, so let’s live up to that reputation this May.”

Kaibosh Food Rescue ensures good kai isn't needlessly discarded, instead passing it on to charities doing the mahi to feed people in need.

"The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis have made it even harder for those struggling to make ends meet," says Kaibosh General Manager Matt Dagger. "Responding to increased demand for food whilst navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis has meant we've had to quickly, and regularly, adapt to get food to those who need it."

In the 12 months from April 2020 to March 2021, Kaibosh has provided 465,289kgs of food (the equivalent of over 1.3 million meals) to more than 100 Wellington, Hutt Valley, Kāpiti & Horowhenua community groups who support those most in need.

"We can not do this alone," says Matt. "This May we're reaching out to the good people of Wellington and Aotearoa, requesting help to provide 100,000 meals for people in need. Together, we can make a real difference for our community and our environment."

The rebranded Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai fundraiser, encouraging people to give what they’d spend on a meal out, has a number of recognisable faces championing this year’s campaign, including Wellington City Councillor Laurie Foon.

“I’m committed to supporting and advocating for any business balancing its impact on the environment while providing a sustainable, valuable and much needed service in the community.

"I Give a Meal in May because Kaibosh gives meals to so many others," says Councillor Foon.

This May, Kaibosh needs your help to provide 100,000 meals for those who can’t afford enough healthy food to eat.

Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai by donating to Kaibosh what you would normally spend on a meal out, and help feed hungry Kiwis.

For every $20 donated, Kaibosh can provide 32 meals to those who need it most. Ensure good kai is available to everyone in our communities. Give a Meal in May at www.kaibosh.org.nz

Six people feature in the campaign, sharing why they Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai.

"I Give a Meal in May because Kaibosh makes a real difference in our community." - Pete Gillespie, Wellington Brewing Rockstar

"I Give a Meal in May because Kaibosh makes good sense for our people and our planet." - Li Ling Ho, Kaibosh's First Employee

"Ka tuku kai a te Haratua na te mea, he rongoā te kai." - Te Kawa Robb, Para Kore Kaiārahi

"I Give a Meal in May because everyone deserves to eat, regardless of their circumstances." - Sanjay Dayal, Vegemonger

"I Give a Meal in May because Kaibosh helped us feed over 8,000 whānau last year." - Serenah Nicholson, Whānau Family Support Services Trust General Manager

