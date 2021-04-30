Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Long Paws Is Over As Pets Fly From Canada To Their Owners In New Zealand After 12+ Months Apart

Friday, 30 April 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

A Noah’s ark charter flight from Canada, filled with dozens of beloved cats and dogs, means pet owners across Aotearoa will be reunited with their furry companions.

Some of them have been waiting nearly 12 months, separated due to COVID-19, not knowing if they would ever see their pets again.

But for 36 owners, that wait is just about over.

Jennifer Ellis and Geoffrey Nijhuis moved from Canada to New Zealand last year but were unable to bring their dog Sage with them.

“In June we had to make the tough decision to leave Sage with my parents and travel over to New Zealand to start our new jobs. When flights didn’t resume, we were heartbroken,” Jennifer says.

They were over the moon when the option finally came to book Sage on a charter flight with Worldwide Animal Travel.

“Sage went for her ‘passport’ photo and cage fitting and was greeted by the awesome team at Worldwide Animal Travel. It’s been a year since we’ve seen Sage, she is finally in New Zealand. We can’t wait to go pick her up from quarantine and to introduce her to her new home,” Jennifer says.

Forty-two pets joined the 14-hour Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Auckland, and the 36 families will be able to cuddles their pets as soon as quarantine ends.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Worldwide Animal Travel has successfully arranged three charter flights, the first two going to Australia. If there is sufficient demand, a second charter to New Zealand might be on the cards.

Geri Hurring is very soon moving back to New Zealand, where she will meet up with her cats Romeo and Miley. Worldwide Animal Travel's flight was the 'light at the end of the tunnel', she says.

"There was a lot of anxiety as to whether the flight would actually happen, given so much uncertainty in the world and some date changes. [But] after lots of hard work and planning, this is the definition of an absolute miracle. I am looking forward to picking up our babies soon," Geri says.

Nina White and her partner Zac are also moving back to New Zealand with their Australian cattle dog Boondi.

The three of them had been isolating together through COVID-19 in Canada, in what Nina describes as 'the world's largest dog kennel, a 19-foot caravan'.

"We decided to return to New Zealand, and it feels like everyone is welcoming us back with open arms.

“We are so lucky and grateful to Worldwide Animal Travel for organising these amazing charter flights, for those who can't part with their pets. We are looking forward to seeing our little dingo running free on the beaches of New Zealand," Nina says.

Pets are allowed into New Zealand, provided they meet MPI requirements.

And then it is up to airlines as to whether they have the capacity to transport animals.

MPI’s Director Animal & Plant Health, Pete Thomson, says this is a great outcome for the pet owners.

“MPI has been working with pet transporters and authorities to help overcome issues associated with the international travel of pets, caused by reduced international passenger flights,” he says.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic we have taken a number of steps to help owners and pet transporters accommodate these disruptions while also ensuring New Zealand’s high biosecurity standards are being maintained,” Pete says.

The 42 pets will spend 10 days in an MPI-approved quarantine facility before being re-united with their owners.

The successful ‘repatriation’ was a combined effort from Air Canada, MPI and Worldwide Animal Travel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 