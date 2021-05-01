Serious Crash, SH2, Karangahake - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a serious car v motorcylist crash on State Highway 2,Karangahake.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 3:25pm.

One person is said to be seriously injured.

The road is currently closed between Paeroa and Waikino.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

© Scoop Media

