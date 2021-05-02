Gisborne Police Appeal For Information Following Assault
Sunday, 2 May 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police investigating an assault in Gisborne
yesterday are seeking information from the
public.
Police were notified at 10:50am of a group of
people on Gladstone Road assaulting a man and then leaving
the scene.
The man suffered minor injuries.
The
group left in two separate vehicles, the first being a red
Ford Falcon and the second vehicle was a silver Ford
Explorer.
As there were several people in the vicinity
at the time, Police are asking that anyone with CCTV or
phone recordings of the incident gets in contact with
Police.
If you have any information regarding this
assault, please contact Police on 105 quoting
210501/8233.
