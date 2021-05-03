Sky Tower Supports Starship Fundraiser

Tonight the Sky Tower will light pink and purple in support of Starship Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICA) fundraising campaign.

Starship’s PICA is the only dedicated children's intensive care unit in Aotearoa. It is where our most critically ill and injured tamariki are treated and it is consistently facing a shortage of beds.

Starship is asking Kiwis to help raise the $15 million required to expand the unit by adding ten intensive care beds and creating whānau support spaces to improve the care for Kiwi families.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

To donate, visit the website https://starshipicu.org.nz/home

