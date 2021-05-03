Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kicking Off Bubble Number Two With Rarotonga

Monday, 3 May 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

As New Zealand’s temperatures drop, Air New Zealand is warming up its engines for more flights to Rarotonga.

From 17 May, Air New Zealand will operate to the Cook Islands 2-3 times weekly using its 787-9 fleet, following the opening of two-way quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and Rarotonga. The airline expects to operate daily from July in time for the school holidays.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says it’s terrific to be opening the bubble between Rarotonga and New Zealand in both directions after four months of a one-way arrangement.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone for both New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Air New Zealand.

“The Cook Islands hold a very special place for New Zealanders and Air New Zealand. More than a paradise with off-the-scale natural beauty, many Kiwis will be eager to head over for a warm break and some R&R. We know it’s a popular destination because in 2019, of the 446,000 Kiwis who took a trip to the Pacific Islands, almost 110,000 headed to Rarotonga.

“We’re certain our Cook Island neighbours will welcome Kiwis with open arms for a much-needed boost for the local economy, and we’re looking forward to reconnecting friends and whānau who haven’t been able to take advantage of the one-way travel arrangement that’s been in place since January.”

Having the Tasman and Cook Islands up and running offers Air New Zealand customers more destinations to add to their holiday plans.

Air New Zealand’s Rarotonga schedule is below:

Origin Destination Travel Aircraft Flight # Depart Arrive Frequency 
AKL RAR 18 May-6 June 787 NZ946 08.45 14.30 -1 2-3 times per week. 
RAR AKL 18 May-6 June 787 NZ945 15.50 18.25 +1  
AKL RAR 7-27 June 787 NZ946 08.45 14.30 -1 3-4 times per week. 
RAR AKL 7-27 June 787 NZ945 15.50 18.25 +1  
                

Customers will be required to wear masks during travel to and from Rarotonga and screening questions will be asked at check-in. To be eligible to travel, customers will need to have been in New Zealand for the preceding 14 days.

Air New Zealand’s international flexibility policy allows customers with flights scheduled to depart before 11:59pm on 31 December 2021 the ability to opt into credit or make a change to the date or time of the flight with change fees waived (fare difference may still apply).

Flights are on sale at www.airnz.co.nz.

